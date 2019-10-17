Finn Balor will return to WWE NXT on next Wednesday's episode.

As seen above, a new vignette for the former NXT Champion aired on this week's episode. Balor issued a warning to the NXT roster and said next week, his future will be his past. Balor said he has re-traced his steps to find his heart.

"When your life comes to a crossroads, the only way to find a path to take is to revisit the ones you've walked before," Balor said. "How did you get here? Did your footsteps leave the world in a better place? Or did your missteps leave the world covered in darkness, egos, mistakes, errors? Re-trace your steps to find your heart. I have. Next week, my future will be my past."

Balor officially returned to NXT two weeks ago to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole after being away from WWE for some personal time off, following his SummerSlam loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Balor is officially a member of the NXT roster now and will return to in-ring action at this weekend's NXT Road Trip live events in the Pacific Northwest - Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Kelowna.

There's no word yet on what Balor will be doing next Wednesday night. There has been speculation on WWE building to a three-way feud for the NXT Title with champion Cole, Balor and Tommaso Ciampa, who also returned to confront Cole that same night, and then returned to the ring from neck surgery on this week's show with a win over Angel Garza. WWE also aired a Johnny Gargano vignette this week that indicated he will be gunning for the NXT Title soon.

As noted, next Wednesday's NXT episode will also feature Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley, plus a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title with champion Roderick Strong, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.