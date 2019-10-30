- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Finn Balor explain last week's heel turn and send a warning to Johnny Gargano. As noted, there is now speculation on Balor vs. Gargano taking place at the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event during Survivor Series weekend next month.

Balor, who received boos and cheers from the NXT crowd tonight, talked about how he's the hottest thing in the business now, and how there are too many fans in the locker room, when they should be in the crowd. Balor also said he needed to make one thing clear - he doesn't watch the business, the business watches him. Balor continued his promo and addressed Gargano, threatening to send him back to the hospital. Balor said Gargano will become Johnny Watches Wrestling, not Johnny Wrestling, if he's not careful. You can see video from Balor's promo above.

- WWE held two dark matches before tonight's NXT episode from Full Sail Live. The first saw Reina Gonzalez defeat MJ Jenkins in singles action. Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated the team of Austin Theory and Raul Mendoza in the second match.

- Tonight's NXT episode also saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retain their titles over Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter for a post-show photo with The Kabuki Warriors, welcoming them back to the black & yellow brand.

He wrote, "Then. Now. Forever. Always #WWENXT. @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE"

You can see Triple H's full tweet and photo below: