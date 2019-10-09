- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring crushing car crashes.

- As Raj noted earlier, Finn Balor has officially been moved to the WWE NXT roster page on the WWE website. As noted, Balor returned to NXT on last week's episode to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole. The official preview for tonight's NXT episode features the following teaser for Balor:

How will Finn Balor arrival impact NXT? Last Wednesday, Finn Balor shocked the world when he confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole with a simple message: "As of now, Finn Balor is NXT!" What does The Extraordinary Man's arrival mean for the future of the black-and-gold brand? Will he be looking to dethrone Cole and become a two-time NXT Champion?

- NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno and WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside have been announced for the wXw 19th anniversary show in Oberhausen, Germany on Saturday, December 14. Former Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura is also appearing and will challenge Women's Champion Amale. wXw is teasing that other WWE talents may be appearing as well. Details on the event are below: