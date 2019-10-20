Impact Bound for Glory takes place tonight from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois where Naomichi Marufuji goes against Michael Elgin. Marufuji took a photo of the venue earlier today and gave a sneak peek of the stage for tonight's PPV.

Elgin commented on his upcoming match, "Dream match, biggest match of my career are often thrown around too much in wrestling. But tonight @IMPACTWRESTLING BFG, I wrestle @noah_marufuji_ which really is those things to me. If you've watched me since joining Impact, you know what I can do. Well tonight is next level."

Ken Shamrock is planning on shutting up Moose "once an for all." Moose commented on Twitter that he going to replicate The Rock's infamous chairshot to the face from Shamrock's days in WWE.

Impact World Champion Brian Cage tweeted a photo from one of signings and his challenger, Sami Callihan, responded, "Don't get injured during your signing. You're not getting out of me ending your career tomorrow."

Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, and Tessa Blanchard also hyped tonight's PPV. Valkyrie will be trying to fend off Dashwood in their match. Blanchard looks to capture the Impact X-Division Championship in a 5-Way Ladder Match against the champion Jake Crist, Ace Romero, Ace Austin, and Daga.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET.

