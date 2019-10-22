As noted, the WWE 2K20 video game was released worldwide today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

The video game was immediately bombarded with negative feedback from fans on social media. The "#FixWWE2K20" hashtag has been trending worldwide for hours now, as of 2:30pm ET.

Fans are expressing frustration on everything from bugs and glitches to the graphics, missing features, modified controls, issues with the image uploader, and more.

WWE Games has not issued any public statements on the rough launch day, but the 2K Support account noted on Twitter that they are receiving more support requests than usual. The negative feedback is also being picked up by some mainstream media outlets and gaming news websites.

One fan purchased the SmackDown 20th Anniversary edition of the game and received a plaque for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, instead of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and the plaque was not signed like it was supposed to be.

2K Support responded to that fan and wrote, "We're receiving more tickets than normal. Rest assured: We're doing everything we can to get to your case. Thanks for your patience!"

How are you finding the WWE 2K20 video game to be on launch day? Feel free to share your experience in the comments section below.

Stay tuned for updates on the issues and a response from WWE Games or 2K. You can see some of the related tweets from fans below:

Let's see what we can do for you, could you please open a support ticket here? https://t.co/E9ETwypbuw — 2K Support (@2KSupport) October 22, 2019

We're receiving more tickets than normal. Rest assured: We're doing everything we can to get to your case. Thanks for your patience! — 2K Support (@2KSupport) October 22, 2019

