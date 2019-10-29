Major League Wrestling has hired former Lucha Underground co-Executive Producer and co-creator Chris DeJoseph, according to Sports Illustrated. DeJoseph ran Lucha Underground from 2014 until 2018, and also spent six years writing for WWE.

"Since the last season of Lucha Underground, I've had an itch to get back in the game," DeJoseph said. "I've been watching what they've been doing and the steps they are taking to keep building, and I can't wait to get my hands dirty with MLW. ... Look at that MLW roster—Alex Hammerstone, Brian Pillman Jr., the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Jr.—you can go on and on, there are so many young stars. My job will be to help make them better performers and better characters."

MLW will hold its first PPV, Saturday Night SuperFight, from Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois this Saturday. The PPV will be on FITE ($19.99) and traditional PPV.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET (main card starts at 8 pm ET). Below is the lineup for the PPV:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Austin Aries

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Texas Tornado Match for MLW World Tag Team Championship

The Dynasty (Maxwell J. Friedman and Richard Holliday) (c) vs. The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich)

Stairway to Hell Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Bestia 666 vs. Mance Warner

Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Injustice (Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, and Myron Reed) vs. Gringo Loco, Puma King, and Septimo Dragon

Low-Ki vs. Brian Pillman Jr.