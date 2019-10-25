Back in 2016, former UFC champion Conor McGregor got the attention of several WWE superstars by calling some of them "dweebs." Well, now that he has found himself competing in boxing and fighting less and less, McGregor appears interested in a run in pro wrestling.

During a recent press conference in which he declared plans to compete for the UFC three times in the coming year starting in January, "Notorious" was asked about a potential move to the ring.

"I've had a beef with those guys over the years," McGregor recalled. "But maybe the WWE."

McGregor was asked about certain WWE superstars in a 2016 Q&A session. While he had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon and Ric Flair, the same was not the case for the likes of John Cena.

"The rest are dweebs," McGregor said in this Wrestling Inc. article. "What's the main guy? John Cena. He's 40, he's 40 years of age. He's walking around in a illuminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about [how] no one can see him. We can see him right there, he's a big fat 40 year old failed Mr. Olympia motherf--ker! They're dweebs, those guys!

"Like I said, no disrespect to the Dons of the game. I mean Vinny Mac's a f--king legend. They wrote Vinny Mac a couple of years ago, then he rose back up and he's back in the billionaires club. What he's been able to do with that bunch of dweebs he has over there at the moment has been phenomenal and I respect him for that. And then of course, the old G's of the game - The Rock, Stone Cold - they're all cool mother f--kers. Even Ric Flair's a cool mother f--ker... but that new age of those guys are absolute dweebs... it ain't trash talk, it's true talk!"

McGregor is expected to face either Donald Cerrone or Justin Gaethje in January. He last fought in 2018, losing to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.