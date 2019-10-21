Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has had a very difficult 2019, and he hasn't even competed inside the Octagon once during the calendar year. Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that McGregor has been accused of sexual assault from an incident in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the report, McGregor has not been formally charged or interviewed on the matter. Without naming the UFC fighter, several Irish news outlets have reported on a matter involving a "famous Irish sportsman."

"Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumor," his publicist told the New York Times. "He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault."

Last December, McGregor was accused of sexual assault. The Ireland police did offer a statement to MMA Fighting on an alleged sexual assault of a woman, but did not confirm the identity of the assailant.

"Gardai in Crumlin in Dublin are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 20s that occurred on Friday 11th October, 2019 at approximately 9pm on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12," the statement said. "Investigations (are) ongoing and no arrests at this time. Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time."

McGregor was in Ireland earlier this month on another matter, as he appeared in court on an assault charge from an incident in which he struck a man in a bar. He is expected to return Nov. 1 for plea or contest the charge.