Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has been hospitalized due to a bacterial infection, forcing him out of a planned November encounter with Alexander Volkov. The news was first reported by RT Sport.

Dos Santos and Volkov were to headline the November 9 UFC Fight Night event from Moscow, Russia. It is unknown at this time if a replacement to keep Volkov on the card will be found.

According to sources, dos Santos has been dealing with a bacterial infection in his leg and has been in the hospital for over a week. He has already undergone two procedures to resolve the issue.

Dos Santos (21-6) suffered a loss to Francis Ngannou earlier this year, and this bout with Volkov was to be the final one on his current UFC contract. Volkov (30-7) has not fought since losing to Derrick Lewis in late 2018, but had one six straight prior to that setback.