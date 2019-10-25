The third Bellator appearance for former WWE champion Jake "Jack Swagger" Hager ended in a no-contest due to illegal strikes Friday night at Bellator 231.

Hager, who had won his first two bouts for the promotion, landed two low blows in succession to Anthony Garrett in their heavyweight encounter. This was his first match since appearing with All Elite Wrestling alongside Chris Jericho.

The fight was halted at the 1:56 mark of the first round and declared a no-contest. The bout was the main card opener live on Paramount Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The ringside doctor ordered the fight to be stopped after the second low blow. Referee Dan Miragliotta ruled the second knee to be unintentional, thus resulting in a no-contest instead of a disqualification loss for Hager.