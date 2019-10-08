- Braun Strowman appeared on the latest edition of Back-to-Back Chef, where Strowman has to follow professional chef Carla Lalli Music in making a lobster sandwich through only verbal instructions. Music was impressed with Strowman's final dish.

- Former WWE star Darren Young was backstage at RAW this past Monday night. Young posted the photo below with Randy Orton and praised him, writing that Orton was one of the first wrestlers to embrace him when he came out.

Outta the way, world! I've got @RandyOrton who's always been one the nicest dudes to me in the locker room blocking that hate w/ me! Randy was one of the 1st guys to embrace me when I came out publicly so I needed to get a #moneyshot with one my biggest supporters. #BLOCKTHEHATE pic.twitter.com/ctwEjip3uk — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) October 8, 2019

Gary Graham contributed to this article.