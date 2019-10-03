FOX has officially announced a WWE SmackDown Kickoff pre-show for tomorrow's big FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will begin at 7:30pm ET on FOX.

The thirty-minute pre-show will be hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, the hosts of the upcoming WWE Backstage studio show on FS1.

Kayla Braxton will provide behind-the-scenes coverage while Charissa Thompson of FOX Sports will cover Superstars and celebrities arriving on the blue carpet outside of the Staples Center.

Remember to join us for live SmackDown FOX coverage at 8pm ET.

