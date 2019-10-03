FOX has officially announced a WWE SmackDown Kickoff pre-show for tomorrow's big FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will begin at 7:30pm ET on FOX.
The thirty-minute pre-show will be hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, the hosts of the upcoming WWE Backstage studio show on FS1.
Kayla Braxton will provide behind-the-scenes coverage while Charissa Thompson of FOX Sports will cover Superstars and celebrities arriving on the blue carpet outside of the Staples Center.
Remember to join us for live SmackDown FOX coverage at 8pm ET.
Below is the full announcement on the SmackDown Kickoff pre-show:
Los Angeles – The stars align for the debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, and they're coming down the "blue carpet" outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 PM ET/PT.
To usher in the new era of WWE on FOX, Friday's kickoff show features a bevy of celebrities, athletes, WWE Superstars and Legends walking the blue carpet ahead of the 20th anniversary of SmackDown.
FOX NFL KICKOFF host and red carpet regular Charissa Thompson is on hand for arrivals and interviews outside the Staples Center, while WWE reporter Kayla Braxton provides exclusive backstage access to Superstars just moments before all the action.
Inside the arena, WWE BACKSTAGE host Renee Young and studio analyst Booker T anchor the desk, welcoming special guests and offering insight and analysis on the upcoming matchups. The duo also exclusively reveals the new set for FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX.
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX begins at 8:00 PM ET/PT.