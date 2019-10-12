- The video above features a number of FOX personalities that showed up on last night's SmackDown. The group included: Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jay Glazer and more.

- WWE Network News reported a new WWE Ride Along will stream on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW. The show will feature talent headed to the Madison Square Garden shows from last month. The groups featured are: Mike & Maria Kanellis, and the trio of Braun Strowman, EC3, & Drake Maverick.

- As noted, Kevin Owens was drafted to RAW at last night's WWE Draft. Owens revealed on Twitter that he was asked about the move, but the footage didn't end up getting used during the show. Owens wrote, "Last night, the WWE digital team asked me for my thoughts after I was drafted to Raw. I gave them a very honest, heartfelt answer. They decided not to post the footage because I appeared to be angry. I was angry. I still am. Round 3...Looks like I still have lots to prove."