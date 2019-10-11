- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and his big win over Drew Gulak on this week's NXT episode. The video includes footage of Rush's post-show chat with Triple H backstage.

- WWE stock was up 3.50% today, closing at $70.02 per share. Today's high was $70.81 and the low was $68.28.

- The new WWE on FOX Twitter account has received a lot of praise from fans as of late for various posts they've made. As seen below, they posted a tweet on Thursday to say goodbye to the WWE Wild Card Rule, which will officially end with the 2019 Draft on tonight's SmackDown. The Wild Card Rule was launched back in May and has received negative feedback from fans, for the most part.