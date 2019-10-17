Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus defeat Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews to become the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title run for Gallus. Flash and Andrews just won the titles at "Takeover: Cardiff" back in late August, by defeating the inaugural champions, Zack Gibson and James Drake.

Below are photos and videos from the title change, which took place earlier this month from the Brentwood Leisure Center in Brentwood, Essex, England: