Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre would definitely return to the Octagon - but only under the most ideal of circumstances. If that doesn't happen, GSP appears content on ending his career as it currently stands.

In an interview with ESPN accompanied by IBF boxing champion Artur Beterbiev, St-Pierre confirmed that there were talks to pair him with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And, that it remains a fight of interest for him.

"If the right fight came along, they know where to find me," St-Pierre said. "They tried to make the right fight, but it didn't work out. If everything is aligned, contractually, as we speak now, yes I would (return)."

The 38-year-old St-Pierre stretched his win streak to 13 when he submitted Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017. Shortly after, though, he vacated the middleweight title, much like he did in 2013 with the welterweight belt after defeating Johny Hendricks.

Beterbiev, a close friend of St-Pierre, said the former UFC champion "isn't retired. He is training every day."