- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the greatest pyro entrances.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge reached one million followers on Instagram and posted a video thanking his fans. In the caption he wrote, "Thanks everyone for getting me to 1m followers on The Gram yo! Here's a little message, straight from the heart, completely transparent, so take everything I say with the utmost seriousness. Buuuut in all seriousness you can take this seriously; thank you, I'm glad you seemingly enjoy following my exploits in dadism and other ridiculosity."

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch revisited a tweet from around this time last year that said, "I was the first pick that sparked the division, the woman who built the division and the champ who now runs the division. #SD1000" On this past Friday's WWE Draft, Lynch was the overall number one pick, staying with RAW. "One year update: my t-shirt might be different, but I now run the whole damn business," Lynch wrote.