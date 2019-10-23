The UFC will continue to push Greg Hardy towards becoming a future contender in the heavyweight division, as the former NFL standout will replace Junior dos Santos and fight Alexander Volkov. The bout, first reported by ESPN, is now expected to serve in the co-main event role for UFC Fight Night 163 next month.

Dos Santos, a former heavyweight champion, was forced out of the planned main event due to a bacterial infection. Hardy vs. Volkov will slide into the co-main role with featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar serving as the headline act on November 9 live on ESPN+ from Moscow, Russia.

Hardy competed this past weekend against Ben Sosoli in Boston. He was initially declared the winner via decision, but due to using an inhaler between rounds, the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission ruled it a no-contest. He is 5-1 overall in his career with the no-contest.

Volkov is a former Bellator heavyweight champion and will serve as the toughest challenge for Hardy to date. He owns 30 victories, including 20 via knockout.