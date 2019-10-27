"Hangman" Adam Page announced today on social media that his horse, Hunter Horse Helmsley (also known as Stoney) passed away this week in Wisconsin.

He tweeted photos and wrote, "Hello. I wanted to let you know that Hunter Horse Helmsley, or Stoney as he was known by his family, passed away this week in Wisconsin. May he gallop eternally through the great pasture in the sky."

For his All Out entrance, Adam Page rode Hunter Horse Helmsley. In episode 168 of Being The Elite, Adam Page revealed the horse's name to Kip Sabian.

Below is Page's tweet about the news: