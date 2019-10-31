- Happy Halloween from everyone here at the site. To celebrate, WWE posted this video of The Boogeyman scaring employees at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT earlier this week.

- Speaking of Halloween, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch posted this tweet and said she went as The Greatest Of All Time this year.

She wrote, "This Halloween I went as the GOAT"

This Halloween I went as the GOAT pic.twitter.com/U9inxL9YSj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 31, 2019

- Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Washington Nationals for winning the MLB World Series over the Houston Astros last night. The Game took to Twitter today to reveal a photo of the title.

He wrote, "A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT"

