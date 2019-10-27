- Above is the latest, Wrestlers on the Road Ordering Room with the Young Bucks and Best Friends.

- On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho brawled around the arena as the hype build towards their title match at Full Gear on November 9. At one point, Rhodes shoved Jericho's face into a pile of Dippin' Dots ice cream. After seeing the video, the company wrote to Cody, "Do us a favor- don't hurt the Dippin' Dots and we'll make you a flavor: Rocky Rhodes!" Cody responded, "It's. A. Deal."

- AEW Star Hikaru Shida commented on Twitter that she's moving stateside. In two tweets, Shida wrote, "Time to board. #AEW #ImWithAEW #ImWithMAKAI #MAKAI" and later, "Arrived at the US! I will start to prepare for the life in here tomorrow!" Shida appeared at AEW All Out where she lost to AEW Women's World Champion Riho.