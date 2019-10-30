It looks like there will be a major guest on the official premiere of FS1's WWE Backstage show.

As seen below, the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a video from host Renee Young to hype the Backstage premiere on Tuesday, November 5 at 11pm ET. Renee posted the video after doing final rehearsals with co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and what looks like one of the various weekly co-hosts, Samoa Joe. Renee also revealed that the appearance from John Cena will be a taped message.

"Guys, we are here doing our final, final rehearsals as we are getting set to go live, for real, for real, with WWE Backstage. So, it's all happening at Tuesday, November 5 at 11pm ET. We are going to be up, for real, for real. This means we are going to be live every single week. You guys don't want to miss it. We're going to have a taped message from John Cena, The Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) is going to be checking in to see what's going on, and for our very first guest, huge news... it's going to be announced on Friday Night SmackDown. It's a very big deal. I promise you don't want to miss it. See you guys on Tuesday!"

There's no word yet on who the first guest will be, but it will be announced on this week's SmackDown. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated.