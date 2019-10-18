WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter last night and said he has something in mind for Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel now that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is off the team.

"Understand the champ @WWERollins needs to do what he's gotta do. Defending the title against @WWEBrayWyatt is what champions do. Don't worry Naitch, I got an idea for Team Hogan brother. #WWECrownJewel HH"

As noted, Rollins was removed as Captain of Team Hogan due to his Falls Count Anywhere title defense against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt that same night.

The Hulkster was responding to a tweet where The Nature Boy taunted him over Rollins leaving the team.

"Even The Team Captain Doesn't Want To Go Up Against #TeamFlair. @HulkHogan You're Down To 2! Maybe You Can Call Some New Stars? Gilberg, Johnny Rodz, Backlund?? WOOOOO #WWECrownJewel," Flair wrote.

Team Hogan currently has Rusev and Ricochet. Team Flair has Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. There's no word yet on who else will participate in the 5-on-5 match, but we will keep you updated.

Hogan and Flair are scheduled to return to WWE TV on the October 28 RAW from St. Louis, which is the final show before Crown Jewel on October 31 in Saudi Arabia.

You can see the new tweets from Hogan and Flair below:

