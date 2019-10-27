Yesterday a video was shared of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan having a heated exchange with another individual at a hotel bar.

In the video below, Hogan was heard saying, "You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother, the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together."

Hogan also told the fan to calm down because he had no idea who he was dealing with.

Since the video came out, Hogan posted a new one on Facebook to explain the incident since the original footage didn't show what happened before Hogan's comments. Hulk said WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair asked him to come to the bar after SmackDown to have one drink. The two were on Friday's show to help hype Team Hogan vs. Team Flair at this Friday's WWE Crown Jewel.

Hogan agreed to meet Flair for a drink, initially hearing that the bar was calm, but instead, plenty of fans were there with their phones out once they saw the duo.

"He wanted to have one drink—before the chaos started—so, we went to a little booth back there and the people kept coming up," Hogan recalled. "Flair is a heel in the ring, so he was acting like a heel and running people off so we can have at least one drink. This one guy came over and he was drunk on his ass. He had about four guys with him. They all looked like 40-45 year old guys. They were all over six feet tall, bunch of ranging looking spoons. Flair runs him off, next thing you know he sends over two Shirley Temples for me and Flair. Saying we're a bunch of p---ies."

Flair apparently got "lit up" after that and first dropped the Shirley Temple line quietly to Hogan. Flair then took off, so Hogan had to gather his crutch and bags, noting they went right to the bar, rather up to his room first. As Hogan left, that same drunk individual came up to him with some more words.

"On the way out—what doesn't show on the video—the guy that Flair ran off that was really drunk goes, 'Hey Hogan, you're a f---ing d--k!'" Hogan said. "Usually I keep going, but for some reason I just stopped dead in my tracks. I turned around and look at him, and the only I could think to say was the line Flair dropped.

"I said, 'Well, brother, I dare you to come outside and say this to my face' I don't know if the video showed this. What the guys didn't know is Brian Kendrick and a lot of the WWE and NXT guys—there's this crazy bond, there's this loyalty thing—so, if you get into fight with a wrestler at a bar, you better make sure there are no other wrestlers around. As I'm arguing with the guy, I notice Brian Kendrick circling the wagons, I see all the other guys 'in position' and I go, 'Oh my God, this could get crazy.' But that's all that happened and I went up to the room."