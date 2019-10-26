Barstool Sports shared a video earlier today of Hulk Hogan having a heated exchange with a fan while he was at a lounge.

In the video, the WWE Hall of Famer said, "You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together."

Hogan also told the fan to calm down because he had no idea who he was dealing with.

Hulk Hogan was on last night's SmackDown Live episode. He's part of WWE's Crown Jewel event, where it's Team Flair vs. Team Hogan.

Below is the video: