WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart are having some issues getting to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event.

As seen below, The Hulkster posted a Facebook video and revealed that their plane had a "really hard landing" after blowing out tires and melting the brakes in Iceland.

Hogan also noted that a friend of theirs had a similar plane and was letting them catch a ride to Saudi Arabia, a "former Minnesota boy" who could be WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who will do battle against Hogan with the ten-man Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match on Thursday.

Hogan called the bad landing in Iceland "quite an experience" but it looks like they will be able to make it to Saudi Arabia in time.