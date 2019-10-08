WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to undergo back surgery soon, but he's still hoping for one more match in WWE.

The 66 year old Hulkster spoke with The Los Angeles Times this week and said he has a hard time moving around these days, which he blames on the "Seven unsuccessful back surgeries" that have led to the upcoming eight operation. Hogan blamed that on the Atomic Leg Drop finisher he used for 30 years, noting that he would have never used the leg drop if he knew then what he knows now. Hogan would have used the Sleeper hold instead.

"Everyone says they wouldn't change anything about their life. If I could change anything, it would be my finisher," Hogan said. "I would never use the leg drop. I'd use the sleeper. All the back surgeries I've had are because of that damn leg drop. I had scoliosis, brother. Dropping that leg for 35 years did me in. I said I had the largest arms in the word, and I should have used a sleeper hold or another finisher with my arms."

Regarding one more match, Hogan said he's had talks with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about a ring return, possibly at WrestleMania 36 in his hometown of Tampa, Florida next April. Hogan said he's not sure if he can live with his last match being for TNA.

"I talked to Vince, and I said I really don't know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA," Hogan said. "If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match.' "

Who does Hogan want to face in his last match, if it were to work out? Mr. McMahon himself.

"I'd love for it to be against Vince," Hogan said. "I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he's a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you're in the ring with someone and they're hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, 'Vince, take it easy!' Everything he does hurts, but I'd like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

Hogan and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be involved in the upcoming WWE Crow Jewel event from Saudi Arabia on Halloween, October 31. They will lead their teams into a big ten-man battle. Team Hogan currently features Rusev and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, while Team Flair currently features Randy Orton and King Baron Corbin.

Stay tuned for updates on a possible WWE ring return for The Hulkster.