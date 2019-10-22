New WWE RAW Superstar Humberto Carrillo made a strong impression with his first official red brand match on last night's show from Cleveland, OH.

Carrillo was shown backstage watching Andrade's win over Sin Cara, and a post-match interview with Charly Caruso saw Carrillo mention how he could win the WWE Universal Title before Andrade can. Universal Champion Rollins later confronted Carrillo backstage and welcomed him to RAW, then suggested that his first match take place against the champion.

Carrillo had been trending on social media for his earlier RAW segments, but he really moved up on the worldwide trends lists due to the non-title match with Rollins, which was won by The Architect. Rollins vs. Carrillo received rave reviews from fans on social media and the post-match segment saw Rollins offer Carrillo his hand for a show of respect.

Above is video from the Rollins vs. Carrillo match, and below is footage of Carrillo talking to Sarah Schreiber after the match.

Humberto revealed that he had family watching the match, and said to him it doesn't matter if he lost the match because he won the respect of the champion and the crowd. Schreiber asked what it was like getting respect from Rollins.

"I think I'm really blessed," Carrillo said. "I'm really thankful with all the crowd that supported me, with all the people, with my family, with my wife. Everybody, like... it's really amazing. I mean, I don't mind if I lose the match, as you say, I won the respect of the champ, and from all the crowd, and I'm representing RAW right now. From NXT, 205, and now on RAW. That's great. That's great, I'm really blessed ans thankful with everybody. Thank you."

Carrillo, who turned 24 years old on Sunday, received praise on Twitter from other Superstars, fans, and the official WWE 205 Live account. Carrillo took to Twitter himself and said he will keep working to be the best he can be.

He wrote, "What a night?! [dizzy symbol emoji] Thanks to those who have believed in me. [folded hands emoji] I'll keep working to be the best that I can be! [Mexican flag emoji] #RAW"

Carrillo found success in Mexico as Ultimo Ninja after debuting back in 2012. He then made his WWE NXT debut in late August 2018 and was announced as a member of the WWE Performance Center Class that signed in October 2018, which also included Matt Riddle, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Damian Priest, Daniel Vidot, and Jordan Omogbehin. Carrillo made his 205 Live debut in January of this year and officially joined the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Draft earlier this month. He is the cousin of NXT Superstar Angel Garza, and the nephew of the late former WCW star Hector Garza.

Below are a few shots that were re-tweeted by Carrillo, along with his tweet and video of the post-show interview:

What a night?! 💫

Thanks to those who have believed in me. 🙏🏽

I'll keep working to be the best that I can be! 🇲🇽#RAW pic.twitter.com/dtMlRrakm4 — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) October 22, 2019