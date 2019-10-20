Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Live coverage beings at 8 pm ET!

Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Dark Match: Madison Ryane defeated Shotzi Blackheart

* Dark Match (originally scheduled for the PPV): The Rascalz defeated Dr. Wagner Jr. Taurus, and Aerostar

Dark Matches Before Tonight's Impact Bound For Glory PPV https://t.co/RF0NjgSvJ1 pic.twitter.com/tnDpBJzAIX — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 21, 2019

20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match (Winner receives future title shot of their choosing)

#1: Eddie Edwards

#2 and #3 Reno Scum

#4 Jake Deaner

Fans are getting a "no signal from venue" for a moment, so unfortunately missed what happened early in the match.

#5 Rohit Raju

Everyone going after each other, people are eliminated when they go over the top rope and both feet hit the floor.

#6 Joey Ryan

Ryan gets a nice pop from the crowd.