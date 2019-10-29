Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel. Coverage will begin at 8 pm ET!

- Opening video hyping Impacting Wrestling.

- Josh Mathews and Don Callis in the ring to promote the premiere episode on AXS TV. They talk about Cage vs. Callihan's Steel Cage mach, which will be tonight's main event.

Marufuji vs. Josh Alexander (with Ethan Page)

Back and forth leads to a stalemate. Side headlock by Alexander, reversed into a couple pinning attempts, but no luck. Alexander with a big chop to the chest, Marufuji gives one back. Alexander with a kick to the midsection and a hammer blow to the back. Alexander avoids a dropkick, knee drop to the head, cover, two. Alexander swings away on his opponent, big forearm in the corner.

Trying to go chop for chop with @noah_marufuji_ may not be the best idea. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0Afeou54ic — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019

Marufuji drops Alexander, double stomp to the chest, cover, two-count. Alexander with some big strikes, knee drop off the second rope to the back of the head, pin, two. Backbreaker of the knee on Marufuji, pin, two. Ripcord forearm by Alexander, but Marufuji returns fire with a kick to the head and both crumple to the floor. Referee starts up his ten-count, but they are up at seven. They go nose-to-nose and then trade chops. Alexander eats a wraparound kick, but gets Marufuji in a torture rack position and spins him down hard on the mat, cover, two-and-a-half. Marufuji with a flurry of kicks, cover, two. Marufuji kicks Alexander in the face between his legs. Sliced bread number two on Alexander, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Marufuji via Pinfall

- Post-match, Marufuji wants a handshake. Alexander goes to do it and Page stops him. Alexander tells Page to hold on, goes to shake it, pulls his hand away, and wags his finger at Marufuji. Marufuji points at The North as they head to the back.

- OVE enters the building. Callihan is stopped by security. Management says Fulton, Jake, and Dave aren't allowed to enter the building. Sami tells them they have the night off, Fulton was especially mad at this news.

- Dez talking about a woman to Trey and Wentz, he then reveals he's talking about Trey's mom. Fallah Bahh sits down with the group, and he's down. They ask him what's up and he just "Bahh" a lot, punches his hand, and then "Elgin." The group lights up and tries to help Bahh calm down. He coughs a bunch and says "Word. I'm not true to myself, dog" and then spouts some William Shakespeare. The group hypes Bahh up to go and beat up Elgin.

Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, and Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Alexia Nicole

Hogan and Nicole get things going, Hogan bails to the outside, but eats a dropkick. Nicole looks to fly, but Madison drops her in the ring. The other four women get into the ring and Rosemary / Grace take out Valkyrie / Rayne. Hogan, Valkyrie, and Rayne go to the outside and look to regroup as we go to break. Rosemary yanks Rayne back into the ring, running forearm in the corner, release german suplex. Rosemary gets on Rayne and swings wildly. Nicole tags in, throws Rayne in the corner, missile dropkick, Valkyrie yanks Nicole down by her hair as the referee is distracted. Valkyrie beats up Nicole in the corner. Hogan is tagged in, forearms in the corner. Hogan sent int other, but lands a kick, then a second rope hurricanrana.

Hogan went down hard and tells the referee her shoulder was hurt. A second referee comes in, Hogan ends up poking Nicole in the eye and is able to tag out to Valkyrie. She ends up not getting back into the match. Grace is in there now and goes to work on Valkyrie, hits a double stomp out of the corner, vader bomb, cover, Rayne breaks it up. Graces chucks her out of the ring. Grace with an inside cradle on Valkyrie for the win.

Winners: Jordynne Grace, Alexia Nicole, and Rosemary via Pinfall

- Footage shown from Impact Bound for Glory when RVD turned on his partner, Rhino.

- RVD says his moveset came from his brain, and today's wrestlers got their moves from him. He continues without RVD there would be no Kenny Omega, Daniel Bryan, or Young Bucks. RVD says in regards to Rhino, he's not sorry, he's tired of carrying Rhino. He was the leader of ECW and isn't carrying anyone any more and he's one of kind.

"With RVD there would be no Kenny Omega, there would be no Daniel Bryan, without RVD there would be no Young Bucks." @TherealRVD is sick of everybody stealing his stuff and he's not sorry. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/S2SK4yTyG3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019

Desi Hit Squad get the jump on Mack and Swann. Swann drops Singh though, Mack and Swann with a flapjack combo. Swann with kicks to the leg, goes to the ropes, gets hit in the back by Raju, but knocks him down to the floor. Singh plants Swann, neckbreaker over the knee, cover, two. Raju tags in and swings away, Swann tries to fight out of the corner. Swann eats the mat face first, Singh tags in, Raju knocks Mack off the apron. Backbreaker / low dropkick combo on Swann, cover, two.

Swann with some kicks to the face, big jumping clothesline on Raju, Mack tags in. He hits some big lariats. Running splashes in the corners. Senton cannonball in the corner. Drops Raju, kip up, standing moonsault, cover, two. Swann tags in, Mack gets pulled out to the floor. Raju with a jumping knee on Swann, assisted DDT, cover, Mack break up the pin. Mack with a stunner on Singh. Raju knocks Mack down, Swann lands a springboard cutter. Mack tags in, Swann with a swinging neckbreaker off the second rope while Mack holds Raju up in the air, cover, and we're done here.

Winners: Willie Mack and Rich Swann via Pinfall

- Backstage, Rhino is not happy and looking for Rob Van Dam. He yells at Jimmy Jacobs, who says RVD went on vacation. Rhino looks at the camera and says the two will meet at Turning Point and Rhino will rip him in half with a gore.