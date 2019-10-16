Impact Wrestling has signed Katie Forbes to a deal.

Women's Pro Wrestling Weekly sent word that the indie wrestler, actress and model revealed on their show that she has inked a deal with Impact.

"Yeah, so they let me be me, and I can embrace it. So, you all will see a lot more of that because starting today, I've just signed with Impact," Forbes revealed on the show, which you can see above or download via iTunes at this link.

Forbes' boyfriend Rob Van Dam is currently working with Impact as well.

Forbes has worked for several promotions, including ROH. She worked a WWE tryout in 2015 and has also worked as an enhancement talent.

After appearing earlier in the year, Forbes made her official Impact singles debut on last Friday's show. She faced Jordynne Grace, as seen in the video below. Also below are a few more shots of Forbes, including her and RVD backstage at WWE RAW earlier in the summer:

Talk about a stellar tornado DDT from @TheKatieForbes off the top rope. It's rare to see a move like that nowadays. The #IMPACT was categorically AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/xRJh5TKAmq #TheZoneAffect — The Magical Affect (@thezoneaffect) October 16, 2019