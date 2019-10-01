- Last night's WWE RAW season premiere featured a new promo from Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain. As seen above, AOP talked about violence and how growing up in a rough environment shaped their philosophy on life.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Curtis Axel turns 40 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone turns 36, former WWE Tag Team Champion Rico Constantino turns 58 and Hector Guerrero turns 65.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear on MizTV to set up a Team Hogan vs. Team Flair ten-man match for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Halloween. Team Hogan currently features Rusev and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins while Team Flair currently has Randy Orton and King Baron Corbin.

Seen below, The Nature Boy came out to the ring for the MizTV segment with a graphic that said he was a 17-time champion instead of 16-time.