Below are the updates for this week, believed to be storyline-related for the most part:

Below are the updates for this week, believed to be storyline-related for the most part:

* Tommaso Ciampa has been medically cleared from the neck surgery that he underwent in March. Ciampa returned at the end of last night's show to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly is listed as "day to day" after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event that saw he and Bobby Fish retain over The Street Profits. It was announced that he has an AC sprain

* Candice LeRae is listed as "day to day" with a neck contusion following her loss to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* Shane Thorne is also "day to day" after suffering an AC sprain during the loss to Johnny Gargano

* Matt Riddle is not currently medically cleared, according to the report. Riddle lost to Cole in last night's opener, with the title on the line

