It's believed that most of these are storyline injuries.

* Boa suffered a possible rib fracture at the hands of Killian Dain and had trouble breathing. He is listed as "day to day" now

* Ever-Rise's Matt Martel and Chase Parker are both "day to day" after the attack by The Forgotten Sons. Martel suffered a separated shoulder and is undergoing physical therapy. Parker suffered a possible jaw fracture

* Kushida re-aggravated the wrist injury during the main event loss to WWE UK Champion WALTER and is now "day to day" on the status list. WWE first reported the left wrist injury two weeks ago during the six-man main event win with Breezango over Imperium

