ITV in the UK has announced schedule changes for the weekly AEW Dynamite show.

As noted, it was announced last week that the two-hour AEW Dynamite show would air on Sunday mornings at 8:20am, followed by a one-hour highlight show on Monday nights at 11:45pm. This led to a significant amount of backlash from fans, who weren't satisfied with the Sunday morning timeslot, and being forced to wait several days before they could watch the weekly AEW show, which airs on Wednesday nights on TNT.

ITV announced today that the full two-hour Dynamite show will be available for viewing on the ITV Hub at 7pm on Thursdays, beginning tomorrow. Dynamite will then air at 11:20pm on ITV4 on Friday nights. The Sunday morning timeslot will also stay, as will the Monday night one-hour highlight show. ITV will also air AEW pay-per-views live, beginning with Full Gear on November 9.

