- New Japan Pro Wrestling's IWGP Tag Team Titles and the ROH Tag Team Titles were mentioned during this week's WWE RAW in a backstage promo from The Viking Raiders following their RAW Tag Team Titles win over Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Erik and Ivar touted how they were the first tag team to hold the IWGP Tag Team Titles, the ROH Tag Team Titles, the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles and now the red brand straps. Above is video from their win over Roode and Ziggler.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Denver to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

* Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE is teasing that new SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will explain her new look and attitude during a segment on Friday's SmackDown episode. As noted, this week's WWE Draft edition of RAW saw Bayley officially get drafted the blue brand, joining partner Sasha Banks.

It looks like Bayley participated in a new photo shoot this week as she posted the following photo during RAW: