WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested on Thursday evening in Moore County, North Carolina, according to PWInsider. Hardy was charged with Driving While Impaired.

Moore County police confirmed that Hardy was released from custody at around 11:30pm ET on Thursday night. They declined to give additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

This arrest comes after Hardy was arrested for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina back in mid-July.

Jeff is currently out of action for WWE, recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. It was reported that he would be out of action for 6-9 months.