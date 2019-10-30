Jimmy Korderas was one of the longest-serving referees in WWE history and worked there from 1987 to 2009. Now he's working in the media for Sportsnet 360 in his hometown of Toronto.

Korderas talked about the latest going-ons in the wrestling world including Eric Bischoff being fired by WWE when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It is a little bit surprising because I thought the reason Bischoff was put on the SmackDown side was not so much creative but I thought it was because of his dealings with network executives," said Korderas. "That's his forte… I know people are saying that big drop in [ratings] from Week 1 to Week 2 is the reason why but I don't think so. One week doesn't precipitate something like that and I think there's more to it.

"He's a big boy who knew what he was getting into going back to WWE. Do I feel bad for him? Sure, especially considering people are saying he moved to Connecticut as well. But I found it strange that it happened so quickly."

Bischoff worked only behind the scenes during his brief stint with WWE and Korderas was asked if he sees more value in him being an on-screen character.

"Yeah, he's got that cocky attitude if you want him as a heel on-air persona. He's got a good screen presence, a good delivery and speaks well. Maybe that's a missed opportunity for him where they could have used him as an on-screen authority figure," Korderas said before being asked if it was smart that AEW didn't bring him in right away.

"I think it was smart because people were expecting it. It would have gotten the initial pop, but in my opinion AEW Dynamite should focus on creating its own identity. I get the cool factor of bringing Bischoff back to Turner but at the same time I'd rather them focus on creating their own identity and other things."

With Korderas now in the media, that means he has to criticize his former employer in WWE at times. He talked about getting heat from fans no matter if he says something good or bad about WWE.

"It's kind of strange because I get backlash from people on both sides of the aisle. If I critique WWE, then they'll be like, 'How can you critique these guys? You worked for them for 20 years!' Then the other side is if I say something that they don't agree with that I liked then I'm a shill for [WWE] because I was there for so long and I'm trying to get back with the company," stated Korderas who added that it was funny that Triple H had to acknowledge him as a member of the media during a recent TakeOver conference call.

Renee Young worked at Aftermath before joining WWE and now she's hosting WWE Backstage on FS1. Korderas talked about her having that role and if he could end up on the show one day.

"I am very happy for her and she suits that show to a T. This is right in her wheelhouse and you can tell she's having fun doing it," said Korderas. "What Backstage is really, and I don't wanna pump our tires, but when Renee, myself and Arda Orcal were doing Aftermath here in Canada, it's kinda like that and very much has that feel except it's a much bigger production because it is FOX.

"It's kinda cool seeing what was originally Arda's creation coming to fruition on the big screen in WWE with FOX. I would love to join Renee one day as a pop on but who knows?"

He did participate in the SummerSlam watch-along with the current Aftermath crew and he called that a cool experience.

"Hopefully there's more of that in the future. But if not, it's cool. I'm cool with sitting back and critiquing."

Jimmy Korderas can be seen hosting Aftermath on SN360 every Friday night. For TV listings and more info please visit click here. His full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. Featuring Jimmy discussing Eric Bischoff's WWE firing, the finish to WWE's Seth Rollins vs The Fiend HIAC match, the role WWE referees play in deciding match finishes, his criticisms of AEW's officiating, if The Wednesday Night War has lived up to the hype and more.

