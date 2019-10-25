As seen above, TMZ Sports has released video from Jimmy Uso's July 25 DUI arrest in Escambia County, Florida.

The footage shows Uso swerving while speeding before police pulled him over in his Cadillac Escalade. Police caught up with Uso and found him going from side to side in his lane, crossing over the double yellow line at one point. The officer clocked Uso going 86 MPH in a 45 MPH zone at one point.

Uso is visibly intoxicated as the officer tried to take him to a nearby parking lot for field sobriety tests. Uso kept asking what was happening and aggressively asked why he couldn't have his lawyer present. The officer eventually arrested Uso for DUI.

TMZ notes that the police report said Uso reeked so much of alcohol that he had to roll down his cruiser window on the ride to the county jail.

Jimmy has been fighting his misdemeanor DUI charges in court over the past few months and has another hearing scheduled for next week.

As noted back in July, Uso was booked into jail at 3:04am ET that night and bonded out at 10:15am on a $1,000 bond. He was also hit with a speeding charge.

This was Jimmy's second arrest in 2019 as he was hit with charges after being pulled over with wife Naomi in Detroit back in February. You can read those arrest details here, and see the footage from that night below: