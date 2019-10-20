Joey Ryan has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling, according to SoCal Uncensored. Ryan confirmed the news on Twitter shortly after.
"It made the most sense. @IMPACTWRESTLING has been the most consistent wrestling program on TV for the past 2 years, I get to keep all of my indie dates and best of all, they let me be me."
At tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV, Ryan made a surprise appearance in the 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, which you can see in the video below.
Ryan previously worked for Impact Wrestling from 2012 to 2013.
.@JoeyRyanOnline makes his in-ring return to @IMPACTWRESTLING at #BFG. Currently competing in a gauntlet (battle royal?)for a shot at any Impact title!— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 21, 2019
.@JoeyRyanOnline Dick Flips five opponents, including eliminating two from the match, at @IMPACTWRESTLING #BFG#Art— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 21, 2019
