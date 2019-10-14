John Cena is featured in the new trailer for the "Dolittle" movie.

As seen above, Cena voices the role of a hat-wearing polar bear named Yoshi in the movie. "Dolittle" is a re-telling of the classic story of Dr. John Dolittle, a veterinarian who is able to talk to animals.

The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Tom Holland, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Cena also shared the trailer on Twitter, as seen below.

"A beautiful look at what will be an incredible journey for movie goers this January. Honored to be included in such an amazing group and for such an epic tale," Cena wrote.

"Dolittle" is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.