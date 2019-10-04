It looks like John Cena will not be on tonight's WWE SmackDown FOX premiere for the blue brand 20th anniversary happenings.

Cena took to Twitter this morning and commented on the show, and The Rock's return. He said he will be watching, but not attending.

He wrote, "Good luck to my @WWE family for the 1st episode of #SmackDown on @FOXTV. I've learned a lot about family here at #Fast9 and while I'll be enjoying from afar, I'm glad #FastAndFurious family icon @TheRock gets to FINALLY return home to electrify!"

There had been speculation on Cena appearing tonight as he was featured in some of the promotional material for the show. He also narrated the FOX special on WrestleMania's Greatest Moments last weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on Cena's WWE status and return. You can see his full tweet below: