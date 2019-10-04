As seen in the clips above and below, John Cena will be on Sunday's episode of "Sunday Today" with Willie Geist on NBC.

Cena talked about his WWE future and said he will never walk away from the company.

"When do I walk away?" Cena asked rhetorically (H/T to ET Canada). "And when do I walk away with essentially a sense of mental and physical sanity? And I'm right at that precipice. Like, I feel great, I'm in the best shape of my life. It's not that I couldn't continue, but I think from this point on I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way."

He continued, "I will never walk away from WWE. That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity, and, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform."

Cena believes his ability to pursue an acting career while maintaining a WWE presence brings him the best of both worlds.

"The opportunities that I've been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that's good because it makes any time that I'm invited back to WWE super, super special," he said. "And that's the way it should be."

The 42 year old Cena did admit that his body can't take the punishment it once could.

"If I didn't have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off," Cena said. "My body just can't handle the schedule anymore."

Cena also spoke about The Rock, and why his career is often compared to The Great One's.

"To say that I want to emulate the career of Dwayne Johnson is true in some aspects," Cena said. "Because he was brave enough to be the first one to be like, 'No, we are more and dammit, I'm going down swinging and I'm going to prove that we are more.'

"But I also know that if you are a copy of someone, that is all that you will be."