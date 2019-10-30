As seen above, legendary WWE superstar, John Cena, was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about his continued success in the world of Hollywood and films. Cena took some time to look back at the genesis of his acting career, which started right around the time his feud with The Rock was culminating at WrestleMania 29.

"The Rock and I are most known for our tremendous WWE feud that broke WWE pay-per-view records, and we kind of talked a lot of trash about each other. Now we also had a follow-up match a year later, so we spent a year making fun of each other and then one night of beating each other up. And then we were like, 'Did we just become best friends? Yep!'" Cena said, imitating the memorable scene from the film Step Brothers. "So basically we were able to set aside our differences on that night. And in the next year, I began to get more chances and opportunities."

Cena remembers that The Rock granted him some sage advice when first auditioning for the film Trainwreck. Even today, Cena says he continues to live by the words Dwayne spoke to him during that encounter.

"I had an audition and I had to put myself on tape for a movie called Trainwreck. I hadn't yet got any news that I was going to be in the running for anything to be involved with the movie and I was really nervous, and I was like, 'Well, I should talk to the one guy I know that's in a lot of movies.' And Dwayne just happened to be at WWE; I'm like, 'Hey man, we have a pretty good talking relationship. Is there any advice you can give me on how to turn this into a success because it's something that I really want to do?'

"He gave me a piece of advice that rings in my ears like he said it yesterday," John continued. "I don't even know if he knows this was such sage advice - he just turned to me all smooth and casual like he always does with everything he says, and then in such an inspirational tone as with everything he does, he was like, 'Just be yourself, man. That's why they asked you there in the first place.' And that message of always be authentically yourself has stuck with me and created the opportunities that I have. Thank you, The Rock."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.