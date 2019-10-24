As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode ended with Finn Balor turning heel and helping The Undisputed Era take out Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. You can read our report from the angle, along with photos and videos, by clicking here.



After NXT went off the air on the USA Network, officials and medics checked on Gargano at ringside until a stretcher was brought out. Gargano was the stretchered out of the arena and to the back as the rest of the crew looked on. Gargano was loaded into an ambulance and wife Candice LeRae rode with him.

Above and below are WWE YouTube clips of the Triple Threat, the post-match angle and what happened after NXT went off the air.

Stay tuned for updates on Balor's status and what's next for the NXT main event scene.