JoJo Offerman could be returning to work for WWE this week, according to PWInsider.

JoJo is currently in St. Louis for tonight's RAW episode, the first time she's returned to the road for the company since taking time off to have her first child with Bray Wyatt.

She has not been on WWE TV since the New Year's Eve RAW episode, which was taped a few days earlier. The RAW announcer gave birth to she and Wyatt's first child back on May 18, a boy named Knash Sixx Rotunda.

There's no word yet on if JoJo will return to RAW this week, but we will keep you updated. Mike Rome has been handling the red brand ring announcing duties while JoJo has been away.

Wyatt is also scheduled for tonight's RAW, in a dark main event against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.