UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes the division has plenty of fresh talent for him to dispose of and remain king for years to come. However, a newcomer to the division has made it known that he wants to challenge "Bones" for his crown.

And Jones is having none of it.

Chris Weidman, a former UFC middleweight champion who scored shocking wins over Anderson Silva, will make his 205-pound debut against Dominick Reyes later this month from Boston. He believes there are areas of Jones' game that can be exploited, and he is the one to do it.

"I'm just checking the news, somebody tell Chris he don't want to fight me," Jones said in a message posted on social media. "Chris, stop. Be careful with that target you're staring at on my back. It just might bite you in the ass."

Weidman was one hailed as the future at middleweight, stunning Silva and earning another victory in the rematch. He has fallen on hard times, though, going just 1-4 over his last five bouts including a late 2018 knockout loss to Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.