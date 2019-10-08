UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly-crowned undisputed middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya have sparked plenty of talk about a potential champion vs. champion match. However, "Bones" isn't completely on board with it happening for one specific reason.

Adesanya, who just unified the titles with a victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 this past weekend, likely needs to make a title defense or two before moving up a weight class to challenge Jones. And by the time that happens, Jones sees a move for himself having already taken place.

"By the time this kid gets his confidence together I'll probably already be in the heavyweight division," Jones posted on Twitter in reply to a comment made by fellow fighter Francis Ngannou. "I don't need to wait till 2021 to start believing in myself."

Recently, Jones has quieted talk of a move to heavyweight, saying his weight was fine and he had plenty of challengers in the 205-pound division. Now, though, he appears to have his sights set on making the move sooner rather than later.