AEW has announced a big tag team match for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Philadelphia, PA.

Jon Moxley will team with PAC to take on Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Next week's Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Below is the updated card:

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line

* Britt Baker vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho with the title on the line

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Dynamite episode.