Despite Typhoon Hagibis hitting Japan, NJPW King of Pro Wrestling will take place today, but some wrestlers weren't able to make it in for their matches due to the weather. IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley and Zack Sabre Jr. are out of the event, forcing NJPW to make some adjustments to the card.

Moxley was set to defend against Juice Robinson in a No DQ Match, but the title is now vacant and it will be Robinson vs. Lance Archer in a regular title match.

Join us for live coverage. Below is the updated card.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA

Rights to G1 Climax contract for Wrestle Kingdom 14

Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. EVIL

IWGP United States Championship (Vacant)

Lance Archer vs Juice Robinson

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. El Phantasmo

Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi

Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs Taichi & DOUKI

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

SHO & YOH vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado