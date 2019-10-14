Despite Typhoon Hagibis hitting Japan, NJPW King of Pro Wrestling will take place today, but some wrestlers weren't able to make it in for their matches due to the weather. IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley and Zack Sabre Jr. are out of the event, forcing NJPW to make some adjustments to the card.
Moxley was set to defend against Juice Robinson in a No DQ Match, but the title is now vacant and it will be Robinson vs. Lance Archer in a regular title match.
Join us for live coverage. Below is the updated card.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA
Rights to G1 Climax contract for Wrestle Kingdom 14
Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. EVIL
IWGP United States Championship (Vacant)
Lance Archer vs Juice Robinson
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Will Ospreay (c) vs. El Phantasmo
Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki
Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi
Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs Taichi & DOUKI
Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano
SHO & YOH vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado
Zack Sabre Junior and Jon Moxley will not be able to appear tonight at King of Pro Wrestling due to travel issues arising from Typhoon Hagibis.— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 14, 2019
